Mizuho Raises JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $50.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Dbs Bank raised shares of JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.92.

Get JD.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JD

JD.com Price Performance

Institutional Trading of JD.com

JD.com stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.com has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $47.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.