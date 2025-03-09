Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 64,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 43,010 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Monroe Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Monroe Capital Price Performance

MRCC opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26. Monroe Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $176.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

