Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Trading Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $165.82 and last traded at $165.99. Approximately 397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.44.

Moog Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 5.80%.

Moog Increases Dividend

About Moog

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Moog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

