Morgan Stanley Boosts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $201.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $201.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.28.

VEEV stock opened at $247.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.01, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.21. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $170.25 and a one year high of $258.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,538.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 51,826 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,051,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

