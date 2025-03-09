Morgan Stanley Lowers State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $139.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $139.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Shares of STT opened at $89.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. State Street has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,300. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in State Street by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in State Street by 2,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

