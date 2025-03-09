Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON)

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on IRON. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.10.

Shares of NASDAQ IRON opened at $55.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.73. Disc Medicine has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $68.86.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that Disc Medicine will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Disc Medicine news, CEO John D. Quisel sold 12,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $844,333.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,010.65. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Stephenson sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $171,217.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,892.82. The trade was a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $4,523,520 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 358.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,866,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,320,000 after buying an additional 1,459,434 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,840,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,429,000 after buying an additional 83,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,421,000 after buying an additional 262,690 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,217,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,170,000 after buying an additional 467,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,727,000 after buying an additional 18,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

