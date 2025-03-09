Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Stock Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $798,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,181.38. This trade represents a 15.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries Price Performance

MLI stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $96.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.83%.

About Mueller Industries

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.