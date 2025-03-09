Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NDSN. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Nordson by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 target price (down previously from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Baird R W cut Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.20.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,286.13. The trade was a 15.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN stock opened at $215.31 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $196.83 and a 52-week high of $279.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

