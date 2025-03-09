Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $3,149,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $887,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in CF Industries by 2,848.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after buying an additional 280,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,745. This trade represents a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,670. The trade was a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF opened at $77.28 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CF. Barclays dropped their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.15.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

