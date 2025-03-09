Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 81,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,346,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $68.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $150.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

