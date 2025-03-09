Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Assurant by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,320,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,016,000 after purchasing an additional 891,292 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,163,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,392,000 after purchasing an additional 65,874 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 11,480.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 464,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,460,000 after purchasing an additional 460,937 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth $48,430,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Assurant by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,243,000 after purchasing an additional 62,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:AIZ opened at $204.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.62. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.12 and a 52 week high of $230.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,162. This represents a 14.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.17.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

