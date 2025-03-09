Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in IDEX by 475.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.71.

NYSE IEX opened at $187.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.29. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.24 and a 1 year high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

