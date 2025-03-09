Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 420.7% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 89,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 72,044 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 321.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,409,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,488,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,182,000 after purchasing an additional 540,920 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 31,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $768,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Shares of PK opened at $12.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

