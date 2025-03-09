Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Visteon by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Visteon by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Visteon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

Visteon Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ VC opened at $87.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $121.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.30 and its 200-day moving average is $90.32.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.17 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.