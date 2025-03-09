Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dayforce by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Dayforce by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dayforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dayforce by 16.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dayforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAY shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Dayforce in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dayforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.07.

Shares of DAY opened at $55.43 on Friday. Dayforce Inc has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $82.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.03%. Research analysts forecast that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dayforce news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $71,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,839.26. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

