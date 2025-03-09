Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 363.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 4.6 %

SWK opened at $89.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Stanley Black & Decker

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.