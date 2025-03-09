Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,506 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 10,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $183.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $178.72 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.82.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total value of $2,358,412.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 303,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,160,742.35. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $226.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price target (down from $218.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.51.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

