Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,817 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,152,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after buying an additional 565,451 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 692,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 508,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,171,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $12.65 on Friday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $611.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.38.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

