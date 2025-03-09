Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $1,688,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $42,105.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,050.01. This trade represents a 1.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 29,402 shares of company stock valued at $653,787. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.47.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $74.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $91.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

