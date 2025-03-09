Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 412.7% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $139.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.12. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $174.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $599,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,744,490.32. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $3,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,021,040.40. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.83.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

