Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 665.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,208 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,181,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,140,000 after purchasing an additional 23,380 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VAC opened at $72.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.44 and its 200 day moving average is $83.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $108.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 4.20%. Research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera acquired 650 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $46,579.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,770 shares in the company, valued at $628,458.20. The trade was a 8.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on VAC shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.