Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 53.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 477.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.03. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

