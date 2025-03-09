Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 14,998 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,998 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $27.71 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

