Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 337 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 11,621.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 558,197 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,679,000 after acquiring an additional 553,435 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,953,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 608.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 114,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 98,565 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,976,000 after purchasing an additional 97,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 487,444 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,255,000 after purchasing an additional 90,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Amedisys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $92.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.97. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.15 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $598.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.38 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.