Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 344 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $199.15 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.74.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.44.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $119,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,604. This represents a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total transaction of $1,733,629.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,890. This trade represents a 34.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,129,924. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

