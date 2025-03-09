Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,835 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the third quarter worth $139,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 28.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 490,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 108,851 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,969,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,316,000 after purchasing an additional 105,457 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at about $353,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $10.29 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Achal Agarwal bought 10,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,566.70. This trade represents a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

