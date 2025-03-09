Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 677 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1,618.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 32.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on POWI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $62.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $79.13.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $150,174.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 142,145 shares in the company, valued at $8,635,308.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 10,393 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $686,769.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,093.60. This trade represents a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,544 shares of company stock worth $2,433,105 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.