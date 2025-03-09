Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 805 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLM. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $522,727.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,503.52. The trade was a 27.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $369,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,177.88. The trade was a 21.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $84.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $73.04 and a 1-year high of $92.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.92.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

