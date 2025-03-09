Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 16.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 4.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Aptiv by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 2.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on APTV. HSBC upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Aptiv from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

APTV opened at $66.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $85.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

