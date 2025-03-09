Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,958 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 783.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in F5 by 1,132.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 345 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV opened at $275.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.63. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $313.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. Bank of America increased their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.33, for a total value of $1,188,320.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,915,557.12. This represents a 13.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total value of $75,206.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,452. This represents a 55.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,060 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,083. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

