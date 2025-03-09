Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $72.61 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.01 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day moving average of $89.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Philip G. Brace acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

