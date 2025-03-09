Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,294,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,103,000 after acquiring an additional 194,297 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Masco by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,250,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,881,000 after buying an additional 299,520 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Masco by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,997,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,063,000 after purchasing an additional 520,555 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,016,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 8.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 922,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,440,000 after acquiring an additional 73,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,988.12. The trade was a 26.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MAS opened at $75.25 on Friday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $63.81 and a twelve month high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.76.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 32.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Masco from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.32.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

