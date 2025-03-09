Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Pool by 3.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,651,642. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $364.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $987.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Pool’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

