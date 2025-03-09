NatWest Group plc Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NatWest Group plc cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 7.6% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arcataur Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 86,794 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 73,270 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 11,801 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $112.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.69.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

