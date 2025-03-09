Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.65 and last traded at $34.32. 16,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 8,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.42.

A number of research firms have commented on NYAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Nayax from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Nayax in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.58 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nayax by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nayax by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nayax by 920.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nayax by 1.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 86,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Nayax by 5,526.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

