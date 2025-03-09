Needham & Company LLC Cuts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $270.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $415.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MDB. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.87.

MDB opened at $187.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 1.30. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $181.05 and a 1-year high of $387.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.38.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $67,183.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,455.10. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $291,442.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,062 shares in the company, valued at $18,507,623.58. This trade represents a 1.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,314 shares of company stock worth $13,337,753. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,584,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 23.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,102,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,632,000 after purchasing an additional 592,038 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,356,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,478,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,129,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

