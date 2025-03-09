Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LPSN. StockNews.com cut LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Craig Hallum cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.88.

LivePerson Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $84.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.23). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 111.48%. The firm had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 84,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $72,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth about $513,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in LivePerson by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 906,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 267,827 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1,162.0% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 210,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 194,069 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

