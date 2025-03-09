Net Lease Office Properties’ (NLOP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

BWS Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.
Net Lease Office Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NLOP opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $31.09. Net Lease Office Properties has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $467.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Net Lease Office Properties had a negative net margin of 122.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Net Lease Office Properties will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Net Lease Office Properties
Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.
