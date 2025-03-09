Net Lease Office Properties’ (NLOP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

BWS Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NLOP opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $31.09. Net Lease Office Properties has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $467.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Net Lease Office Properties alerts:

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Net Lease Office Properties had a negative net margin of 122.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Net Lease Office Properties will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Net Lease Office Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Value Investors Ltd acquired a new position in Net Lease Office Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $17,200,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Net Lease Office Properties by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Net Lease Office Properties by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Net Lease Office Properties by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Net Lease Office Properties by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Net Lease Office Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Lease Office Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.