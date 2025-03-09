NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) VP Sells $357,453.36 in Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $357,453.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,149 shares in the company, valued at $16,683.48. The trade was a 95.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

NYSE:SMR opened at $15.65 on Friday. NuScale Power Co. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NuScale Power by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in NuScale Power by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

