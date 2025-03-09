NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Boosted by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,270 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.0% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,056,016.72. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.69.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.9 %

NVDA stock opened at $112.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.66 and a 200-day moving average of $131.66. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

