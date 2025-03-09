NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,760 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.4% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,069,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,738,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,348 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 96,720,707 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,745,763,000 after buying an additional 3,283,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 63,615,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,542,944,000 after buying an additional 186,761 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $112.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, February 24th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.69.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

