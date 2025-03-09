OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock Position Increased by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 2,395.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 37,133 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,142,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,743,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on OSW shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of OSW opened at $18.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $23.01.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 18,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,706.80. This trade represents a 9.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.