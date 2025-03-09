Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,353 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $84,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 313,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,327.20. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RIG opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.72. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.28 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Transocean from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

