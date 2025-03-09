Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,743 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of FTHI opened at $22.48 on Friday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.72.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.