Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $272,000 Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOLV. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Solventum by 373.6% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 47,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Solventum by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Solventum by 37.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Solventum by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,107,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,818,000 after purchasing an additional 185,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE SOLV opened at $77.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion and a PE ratio of 28.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SOLV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

View Our Latest Report on Solventum

Solventum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.