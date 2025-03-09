Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $272,000 Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOLV. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Solventum by 373.6% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 47,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Solventum by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Solventum by 37.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Solventum by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,107,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,818,000 after purchasing an additional 185,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000.
Solventum Stock Up 2.9 %
NYSE SOLV opened at $77.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion and a PE ratio of 28.35.
Solventum Company Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
