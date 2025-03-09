Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,798 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 105,986 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 557,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 369,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 706,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 372,690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,893,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,236 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 345,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 203,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 668,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 214,868 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $6.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

