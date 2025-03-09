Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $299,000 in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 89,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $600.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 3.00.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REAL shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

In other news, CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 102,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $706,463.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,327,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,666.20. This trade represents a 7.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John E. Koryl sold 396,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $3,810,153.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 654,761 shares of company stock worth $5,592,306 over the last 90 days. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

