Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $327,000 Investment in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 26.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,352,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,890,000 after acquiring an additional 695,810 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 2,950.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 296,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 286,510 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 457,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 249,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,279,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,715,000 after acquiring an additional 104,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 87.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 161,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 75,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rayonier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Rayonier Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of RYN stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.19%.

Rayonier declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

