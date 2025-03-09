Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 5,485 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $87,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $242.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $677.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

