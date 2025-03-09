Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 72,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 16.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 267,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BigBear.ai by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 479,401 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 107,214 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 9,172.7% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 100,900 shares during the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

BigBear.ai stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $953.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.12. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Northland Capmk cut shares of BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BigBear.ai

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Amanda Long sold 66,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $297,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,445,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,004,520.50. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $199,865.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,757.48. This represents a 24.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 310,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,496. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Profile

(Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.